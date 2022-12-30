Somerset child's wish comes true after cancer 'hell'
A ten-year-old cancer survivor has been granted a special wish after a "journey from hell".
Amber from Somerset, who was diagnosed with stage three cancer in 2021, attended the International Horse Show earlier this month.
She was awarded the VIP horse experience by charity Make-A-Wish UK and met one of her heroes.
Mum Tanya said the experience marked "the start of a new chapter" for her daughter.
"It's always been all about horses for Amber," she said.
"She became best friends with a Shetland pony called Mini Bob when she was two years old - she used to walk him around the fields and groom him.
"When she was poorly in hospital, it was that drive to see her ponies again and get back in the saddle that got her through," Tanya added.
Amber was diagnosed with anaplastic large t-cell lymphoma - a rare form of cancer - in September 2021.
Tanya said: "I lost my dad to colon cancer when I was pregnant with Amber, and I lost my best friend to cervical cancer three years later - so to hear that my little girl had cancer was devastating."
'Horrific'
Amber's treatment plan included seven rounds of chemotherapy - which her mum described as the "journey from hell".
"It was horrific to watch her go through it," Tanya said.
Prior to Amber's seventh and final round of chemotherapy, she contracted a rare fungal infection on the lungs which was a complication of the treatment.
Amber also happened to be allergic to the medication needed to treat it.
Despite all this, she eventually pulled through her ordeal and finished her treatment on 7 March this year. She was referred to Make-A-Wish at the same time.
Amber travelled with her family from their home near Yeovil to London for the International Horse Show on 18 December.
As a special treat, she enjoyed a meet-and-greet with her idol, equestrian influencer Esme Higgs.
"Amber has been watching Esme's YouTube channel since she was five years old.
"To be able to meet her is just incredible - it's absolutely magic, it means everything to Amber.
"She will remember this her entire life," Tanya said.