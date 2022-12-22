Bath residents create giant window advent trail
- Published
Residents of a city street are getting into the Christmas spirit with their own life-sized advent calendar.
Homes on Clarence Place in Newbridge in Bath have created beautiful window displays to count down the days until 25 December.
Each new window is unveiled early in the morning with residents gathering to have a look.
Designs include a reindeer bursting out of a window and a minimalist Christmas tree with real chocolates.
Pete, Jo and Captain the pug made a giant Father Christmas face for their window at number 10.
Speaking to BBC West, Jo said: "It's lovely, just lovely - it's a really nice street anyway and it's just grown round the street each day the anticipation of 'whose window's next? What's it going to be'."
"It's been really good fun."
Pete added: "It is lovely walking Captain in the morning and seeing what new window has appeared that day. I love it."
Among the ideas is a reindeer bursting through a pane of glass, a boy building a snowman and an edible tree.
Since the beginning of December, residents from streets surrounding the cul-de-sac have started dropping by to admire the displays.
Mike made a window full of golden stars and snowmen and Father Christmases.
Another family have made a sweet-themed display as they say it is "such a Quality Street" and another created a Christmas Queen design.
Other designs include a picture of the street with some of the local characters on it, including Captain the dog.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk