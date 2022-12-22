New bridge in Bath opens across River Avon
A new bridge for cyclists and pedestrians has opened in a city centre two years after it was installed.
The bridge in Bath links Green Park Road with the new Bath Quays and Newark Works office developments.
Bath Quays is a council-owned development which Bath & North East Somerset Council (BANES) says will eventually support up to 2,700 jobs.
The structure has been seven years in the making and its name is yet to be decided.
A competition was held in 2015 to come up with the bridge's design and Parisian architect Marc Miriam beat almost 50 other entrants, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Leader of BANES Kevin Guy said he was proud of what had been done at Bath Quays.
He added: "We are looking forward to the New Year with more people moving in and the ongoing development of the site."
Locals were invited to suggest ideas for the bridge's name and the council will reveal it in the spring.
