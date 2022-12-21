Winter solstice celebrated at Glastonbury Tor

People celebrating winter solstice at Glastonbury Tor
It is the shortest day of the year in the northern hemisphere

People have celebrated the winter solstice by welcoming the sunrise at Glastonbury Tor.

The sun rose at 08:13 GMT earlier and will set at 16:03 in Somerset - making it the shortest day of the year ahead of the longest night.

In the northern hemisphere, the Earth's axis is tilted at its furthest point from the sun today.

Pagan and druid communities will also celebrate the first sunrise after the winter solstice on Thursday.

A fire was lit at the top of the Tor and people sang and played music.

During the solstice, the Earth's axis is tilted at its furthest point from the sun
Winter solstice is also known as Yule, a celebration of light and the symbolic rebirth of the Sun
Winter solstice has been celebrated by cultures all over the world for thousands of years
The winter solstice is more important than the summer solstice for many as it marks the 're-birth' of the sun for the new year

More on this story

Related Topics