Winter solstice celebrated at Glastonbury Tor
People have celebrated the winter solstice by welcoming the sunrise at Glastonbury Tor.
The sun rose at 08:13 GMT earlier and will set at 16:03 in Somerset - making it the shortest day of the year ahead of the longest night.
In the northern hemisphere, the Earth's axis is tilted at its furthest point from the sun today.
Pagan and druid communities will also celebrate the first sunrise after the winter solstice on Thursday.
A fire was lit at the top of the Tor and people sang and played music.