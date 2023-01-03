Bath men's-only cold water swimming group helps 'clear the mind'
- Published
Members of a free men's-only group say taking part in cold water swimming is helping their physical and mental health.
The Icebreakers meet twice a week early in the morning at Warleigh Weir, near Bath.
The group focuses on boosting members' well-being, and co-founder Arron Collins-Thomas says the benefits are huge.
The group started small, but has grown rapidly, gaining 120 members.
They meet every Wednesday and Sunday - rain or shine - in the River Avon at swimming spots at Dundas Aqueduct and Warleigh Weir.
Mr Collins-Thomas said: "[The men are] enjoying the community side of things and there's been some massive transformations in people's health and their wellbeing, which has been amazing to see and watch over the last few years."
Swimmer Jim Hughes said: "It's a feeling you can't buy which is smugness.
"Feeling smug by eight o'clock in the morning, you can't put a price on that."
Franco de la Croix-Vaubois said: "You just go in there and it's super invigorating. It really is and you just come out and you're set for the day.
"It's really cold at first, then you walk in to a certain height and it becomes even colder, and then you take a deep breath and then your mind clears."
Ross Austen said being part of the swimming group has facilitated conversations around men's mental health.
"I've leveraged it when I've had issues and the community has been there for me," he said.
James Cornwell said cold water swimming helps alleviate his stress.
Mr Cornwell said: "It literally just goes down river. It completely resets my body, mind and dare I say it, soul."
"I think this group probably has saved lives, and will hopefully save more lives as it grows," added Mr Cornwell.