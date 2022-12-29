Somerset lorry firm boosts wages 28% to attract drivers
A boost to HGV driver wages has helped ease a shortage that had stalled the transport sector post-Covid.
This time last year the UK needed 120,000 drivers to get back to full capacity, according to Logistics UK. That shortfall has fallen to 60,000.
Somerset hauliers Willmotts Transport said that by raising wages by 28%, it has been able to attract new employees.
But some drivers have said more and better overnight facilities for long distance drivers are still needed.
Head of Human Resources at Willmotts Transport in Shepton Mallet, Jess Rogers, said she has been able to put recruitment on hold after taking on a dozen new drivers this year.
"We've had younger people, people looking for a change of career, they may have been affected by Covid and lost their jobs. Now this has come along and they want to get out there and earn some money on the road," she said.
Long distance drivers, known as "trampers" in the industry, can earn up to £50,000 for a 60 hour week.
Recruitment across the UK has also been helped by the government investing in new driver training boot camps.
But HGV drivers like Kate Philips said the rise in wages is not enough.
Referring to lorry parks she said: "Everything is full by six or seven o'clock in the evening. And the toilets and showers - something needs to be done there."
The Road Haulage Association (RHA) also wants more lorry parks built, and for them to be close to the places where deliveries are made.
It said expecting a HGV driver to sleep in a layby overnight is not good enough, and will not help attract the 60,000 drivers needed to get back to full capacity.
The government said it is investing £53m in improving overnight lorry parks to help address the issue.
