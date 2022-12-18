Hampers for dogs of homeless people given out
Special hampers for the dogs of homeless people are being handed out this Christmas.
The Dogs Trust is distributing the hampers filled with festive treats, toys, collars and leads as well as dog coats.
Christmas parcels will be delivered to five homeless services across the West of England for 27 dogs.
Hattie Greenyer, frontline manager at Big Issue said: "It's the sort of Christmas cheer we need at the moment".
The Dog's Trust has been running its Hope Project, which provides the hampers, for the last 25 years.
This year, the project expects to deliver more than 2,000 Christmas parcels to dogs and their owners across the UK; a 24 per cent increase in the number of parcels given out in 2021. It has also provided almost 1,300 vet treatments for nearly 500 dogs this year.
Joining the Dogs Trust in delivering the parcels to Big Issue venders in Bath this year was Metro Mayor Dan Norris.
He said that as the weather drops people need support more than ever, including for their four-legged friends.
'Unbreakable bond'
Harriet Page, Dogs Trust pets and housing manager, said: "Everyone knows that the bond between a dog and its owner is a strong one but for people experiencing homelessness, the bond is often unbreakable.
"Christmas can be an especially difficult and lonely time for people in housing crisis.
"However, thanks to the generosity of Dogs Trust supporters, this year we will be able to help over 2,000 celebrate Christmas and support them into the New Year and beyond so that more dogs can stay with their owners, regardless of their housing situation."
Metro Mayor Dan Norris added: "As we all know, dogs are a wonderful source of love and support, and this is especially true for homeless people - 82% say their dog is their best friend."
With around 900 people experiencing homelessness in the region, the Hope Project is as vital as ever, Mr Norris added.