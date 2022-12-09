A303 crash: Family pay tribute to 'kind' Taunton teacher
- Published
The family of a grandmother who died in a crash say she was a "fiercely loyal" and "sweet" school teacher.
Jacqueline Anne Potter, known to her family as Anne, died in a three-vehicle collision on the A303 Podimore at around 7:50 GMT on Monday.
The 54-year-old from Martock was a languages teacher at Bishop Fox's School in Taunton for ten years.
Her family said they were "heartbroken" by her loss.
They said in a statement: "She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and daughter and was loved and cherished by us all.
"A kind, sweet and fiercely loyal person, we can't put into words how much we will miss her."
'Best advice'
They said Ms Potter had "an amazing talent for languages" and was a "well-respected" teacher.
Her family continued: "She always gave the best advice and had a brilliant sense of humour.
"The loss to our family and friends is immeasurable and she will always be with us in our hearts."
Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash - or who has dashcam footage of it - to get in touch.