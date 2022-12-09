New parking zones in Bath to tackle anti-social driving
Seven new residents' parking zones are set to be introduced next year.
The aim of the zones is to tackle anti-social driving in residential Bath streets and improve the local environment.
The council says the zones also support wider policies that aim to reduce vehicle emissions and ensure street space is given to those that would prefer to walk, wheel, scoot or cycle.
One proposed zone will not go ahead due to residents' objections.
The new zones will be introduced in the following areas:
- St John's Road, St Michael's Road and Hungerford Road area
- Chelsea Road and Foxcombe Road area
- Sion Hill and Summerhill Road area
- Entry Hill area
- Lyme Gardens and Charmouth Road area
- Walcot, Snow Hill and Claremont Road area
- Oldfield Park and Westmoreland area
The proposed Beacon Hill area zone will not go ahead.
Councillor Manda Rigby, cabinet member for transport at Bath and North East Somerset Council, said: "As part of making this decision we have listened to residents, many of whom find it challenging to park near their homes because of commuter parking.
"Currently, too many motorists use these areas to 'park and stride', circling often narrow, residential streets to find free parking before heading into the city for the day.
"Instead, we want to encourage people to use our local buses, the park and ride sites, or to walk, scoot or cycle short journeys."
Preparations to install five of the seven smaller zones will start in the new year.
The larger Walcot, Snow Hill and Claremont Road area and the Oldfield Park and Westmoreland area parking zones will be installed later in the year.
