Woman dies in three-vehicle crash in south Somerset
A woman has died in a three-vehicle crash in south Somerset.
Emergency services were called to the A303 near the village of Podimore at about 07:50 GMT after two cars and a lorry collided.
A woman was pronounced dead at the scene and her next-of-kin have been informed. A man was also taken to hospital as a precaution, police said.
The road is expected to remain closed for most of the evening and anyone who witnessed the crash should call police.
