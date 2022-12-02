Dawn Lewis' killing: Victim impact statement in full
The son of a man stabbed to death by his landlady said he was due to be reunited with his father just 10 days before his murder.
Mr Richards' son Jamie said he had not seen his father since 2001, when he murdered his mother, but had been working towards meeting him again, through the restorative justice process.
Jamie Richards, Glenn's son
In 2001 Glenn killed my mother in front of me and my brother - I was just 11 and that's the last time I saw him alive.
My birth father was not a positive influence on my life, I can only recall a couple of memories with him where I can say I was truly happy.
I was angry [when he heard Mr Richards had died], I felt like I was laughing, crying, screaming, shouting down to the ground believing in my head Glenn was in hell. I couldn't believe that he, again, had done something to jeopardise our meeting.
I assumed he had got drunk, I assumed he had lost his temper and tried to kill someone again - I am constantly reminded of everything that happened with my mum - but as it happens this wasn't the case, he genuinely had changed to some degree.
He was a very ill man when he killed my mum, that will never excuse what he did and I will never forgive him for it. I will always hate him for taking my mum away from me.
What I have found out through all of this was that Glenn had worked on himself in prison and had started on a path of recovery.
I know nothing about Glenn and his life - from what I have heard it was obvious he was just concentrating on seeing me and my brother through the restorative justice process, and didn't want anything to get in the way of that.
We weren't going to say nice things, and what we were going to say to him was going to be hurtful, but the fact is he was prepared to sit there and take it like a man.
'He did not deserve this'
I don't know how we will ever come to terms with the fact that we will never get to say these things.
Time is a healer but pain only ever really numbs, it never passes. Could we have walked away satisfied and gained some kind of closure?
Because of Dawn Lewis I'll never know what would have come from our meeting, and that's a very hard pill to swallow.
Yes, I've had moments when I believed Glenn deserved what happened to him, but I have my mother's heart and I believe no one, not even Glenn, deserves what happened to him.
