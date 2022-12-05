Plans for 53 new homes near surgery in Axbridge put forward
- Published
Revised plans have been put forward to build more than 50 new homes near a doctors' surgery.
Hannick Homes was granted permission in 2020 to build 53 new homes on Houlgate Way in Axbridge, on land adjoining Axbridge and Wedmore Medical Practice.
Building was delayed by legal issues and the site has since been sold to Bellway, which has submitted its plans to Sedgemoor District Council.
The council is expected to make a decision on the plans in early 2023.
Of the 53 homes, 15 will be affordable, which is below the council's target of 30% for any new development of ten homes or more.
The site, which lies at the western edge of the town, is outside of the Axbridge settlement boundary and is not allocated for housing within the council's Local Plan, which runs until 2032, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
A spokesperson for Grass Roots Planning, representing Bellway, said the developer intended to begin construction on the site as soon as possible, once it gets the go-ahead from the council.
"The appearance of individual dwellings has been taken into consideration and a traditional design approach was adopted," they added.
The site lies a short distance from both the Mendip Hills area of outstanding natural beauty and the Strawberry Lane active travel route.
Bellway is also building the Peregrine View development of 60 homes on Hellier's Lane in neighbouring Cheddar.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk