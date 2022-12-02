Glastonbury yoga teacher jailed for life for lodger murder
A woman who stabbed her lodger to death has been jailed for life, with a minimum term of 20 years.
Yoga teacher Dawn Lewis, 54, stabbed Glenn Richards, 61, on the evening of 18 April at her cottage in Glastonbury, after their relationship had deteriorated.
On Thursday a jury found her guilty of his murder by an 11-1 majority verdict.
Sentencing her on Friday, Judge William Hart said Mr Richards had died in a "savage attack" that Lewis had planned.
Her trial was told that although the pair had originally been friends, their relationship had deteriorated in the months leading up to the stabbing, and Lewis had wanted him to leave.
Lewis claimed she had acted in self-defence, and suffered wounds herself in the incident, but was convicted by jurors who deliberated for just under nine hours.
Friends of Lewis said she had previously discussed at a dinner party how she might get away with murder by stabbing someone then turning the knife on herself.
During the three-and-a-half week trial at Bristol Crown Court, jurors heard Lewis and Mr Richards had known each other for 12 years.
But their relationship had become increasingly fraught in the five months they had been living together in Lewis' Chilkwell Street cottage.
Lewis said she had repeatedly asked him to leave and offered to pay his deposit on a new place, telling Mr Richards she was frightened of him.
The court was told Mr Richards had served time in prison for stabbing his ex-wife to death in front of their two children in 2002 while in the grip of mental illness.
He served nine years for manslaughter and was released in 2011.
Lewis' version of events was that she had heard Mr Richards pacing upstairs before there was an "almighty bang".
'Stabbed in the back'
She said she kicked down the door to his room and found him holding a knife before he lunged at her.
Lewis claimed she managed to grab the knife from him and stabbed him back.
But the prosecution argued Lewis had intended to kill Mr Richards and had stabbed him in the back as he walked away, before mocking-up the scene to make it look like he had attacked her.
Paramedics found Lewis, who called 999, covered in blood and Mr Richards on the floor.
He died at the scene, from multiple stab wounds.
Sentencing Lewis, Judge William Hart said that while anyone would be wary of a man with Mr Richards' past, all the evidence heard at trial undermined Lewis' assertion that she was living in fear of him.
He said: "In my judgement [Mr Richards] was a man who was forever marked by the burden of guilt of what he had done in 2001 and rightly so."
The judge remarked that a string of angry text messages between the two showed Mr Richards had reacted "disproportionately" to his belief Lewis, who is gay, had slept with a male friend.
'A savage attack'
But he added that Lewis' forceful nature meant she was a person who "on occasion is not prepared to broker opposition" or interference in her life.
He said that on the night of the killing this trait "dominated your conduct in a terrible way".
"It was a savage attack, you then made minor incise wounds to your thigh to make it seem like you were the victim, but the difference between your wounds and his were telling," said the judge.
Additional reporting by Lee Madan
