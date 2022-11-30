Friends' 24-hour Clifton Suspension Bridge Movember walkathon
- Published
Two friends are spending a freezing night repeatedly walking over the Clifton Suspension Bridge to raise money for men's health.
Jacob Dimery and Matthew Green began their Movember challenge at 8:00 GMT on Wednesday and are due to finish at 8:00 GMT on Thursday.
The event launched in 2003 and sees men grow moustaches during November to get sponsorship for male health issues.
The money goes towards issues like suicide prevention and cancer research.
Over the years the event has grown, with people undertaking a variety of challenges to raise money.
Bristolians Jacob and Matt are hoping to raise a total of £2,880, or £1,440 each.
On average one man takes his own life every minute, and the 1,440 figure represents the number of minutes in a day.
By 14:00 on Wednesday, Jacob and Matt had walked about 38,000 steps, or 19 miles.
According to BBC West's calculations, they could have hit 72 miles by the morning.
Speaking at 18:00 Matt said: "Our legs are starting to get a bit sore but we are doing alright."
"We had done a couple of challenges before and we felt like this would be our next level, pushing the envelope a little bit more, broadening our horizons and hoping to raise more money for men's mental health, prostate cancer and the Movember charity."
Their previous challenges include running a mile every hour for 24 hours, and a double "Murph" - a mile run followed by 100 pullups, 200 push ups and 300 squats repeated twice.
Jacob, a nutritionist, was inspired to start raising money for Movember after losing a friend to suicide.
"Nine years ago I lost a very close friend of mine who I would probably say to this day if we had talked a lot more we wouldn't necessarily had the outcome that did happen," Jacob said.
"I think we all concluded that men just simply don't talk enough."
Matt, who has had his own mental health difficulties, said: "Movember felt like a good thing to keep supporting to help people get to the other side of their struggles."