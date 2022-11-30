Pop-up boutique in Bath offers women free work clothes
A charity doing makeovers for women who are preparing for job interviews is now offering pop-up boutiques.
The First Impressions boutique in Bath offers clothes to women and teaches them interview skills.
The charity noticed an increase in demand for its services and decided to offer pop-up boutiques in job centres, libraries and prisons.
"Women walk in and become confident in what they're wearing," volunteer stylist Denise Cooke said.
First Impressions receives donations of clothes from working women, which it passes on to those in need of clothes for job interviews.
"It makes people grow a few inches, it feels like you can see people grow in front of you," said Jane Ellis-Brush, co-founder of the charity.
Some Ukrainian refugees have also benefited from the charity, such as Irena.
When Irena first came to England, she had to leave many of her clothes behind in Ukraine.
"For every woman, when they have new clothes, they feel really confident and really happy," Irena said.
Ms Cooke said she enjoyed witnessing women become more confident.
"You can see their whole body change, they walk out with their head high and a smile on their face," she said.
Amber Weston recently started a new job after two years of working at home.
It is a customer facing job, so she has to look smart, but she cannot afford to buy a whole new wardrobe.
At First Impressions, Ms Weston got to try out some new outfits.
"I feel amazing. I never would have tried any of these patterns prior to coming here, so it's really nice to be put outside of my comfort zone," Ms Weston said.
