Frome crash: Student has 'potentially life-changing' injuries
- Published
A student remains in hospital with "potentially life-changing" injuries after a coach overturned, police said.
Emergency services were called to the B3090 Oldford Hill, near Frome, in Somerset, at about 15:35GMT on Monday.
A small number of students from Frome College were injured and taken to hospital.
All but one of them has since been released from medical care following assessment by staff. A full police investigation is under way.
Insp Matt Reed from Avon & Somerset Police said: "At this time, one student remains in hospital.
"Over the past 24 hours their condition has been evaluated by medics and it is now believed the injury they have sustained has the potential to be life-changing."
"An Inspector has been in contact with their family today to understand more about the injury and to offer our support and best wishes," he continued.
The driver of the bus has spoken to police and has been helping the force with its investigation.
Insp Reed said: "We'd ask people do not speculate on the cause of the collision at this time while these enquiries are carried out.
"However we can confirm breathalyser tests were carried out at the scene and returned a negative result.
"The vehicle has been seized and will be examined, as per normal procedures."
Jenny Blakey owns the field where the coach left the road.
She was pulling out onto the road behind it when the crash occurred, and helped rescue people on board.
"Most of them got themselves out and there were only one or two who needed a bit of assistance because they were shocked," she said.
Frome College thanked the emergency services, and also thanked the local community for helping.
