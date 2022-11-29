CCTV image released in Bath sexual assault inquiry
Police have released an image of a man they wish to speak to following the sexual assault of a woman in Bath.
It happened at about 02:30 GMT on 5 November in Edgar Mews, close to George Street.
Avon and Somerset Police said they believed the man in the CCTV had key information relating to the attack.
He is described as white, in his early 20s, of average build and height and was wearing a dark green Stone Island long-sleeved top.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Avon and Somerset Police.
