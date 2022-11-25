Bath three-car crash: Man in critical condition
- Published
A man is believed to be in a life-threatening condition after three-cars collided.
Officers were called at about 19:24 GMT to Claverton Down Road, in Bath, following reports of a multi-vehicle crash.
One man was critically injured and another man was taken to hospital with a leg injury, Avon and Somerset Police said.
Witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage should contact the police.
