Outgoing yoga teacher who plotted to murder lodger
A yoga teacher who stabbed her lodger to death was a "bright and bubbly" character, whose outgoing nature sometimes made her enemies.
Dawn Lewis, 54, known to some as Dawn Pendragon, is facing a life sentence after being convicted of murdering her lodger Glenn Richards, who himself had served time for killing his ex-wife.
Before killing Mr Richards, she had a reputation in Glastonbury, where she lived, as being a rather loud person, who liked to party and who lived an alternative lifestyle.
In court she claimed she had hurt Mr Richards in self-defence after he attacked her, but neighbours revealed she had previously hypothesised about how to get away with murder.
During the three-and-a-half week trial at Bristol Crown Court, jurors heard Lewis and Mr Richards had known each other for 12 years.
But their relationship had become increasingly fraught in the five months they had been living together in Lewis' Chilkwell Street cottage.
Lewis was referred to as something of a "Glastofarian" - a nickname given to people living an alternative lifestyle in Glastonbury.
Mr Richards meanwhile, was dubbed "the grey man" because he rarely socialised and would only speak when spoken to.
The 61-year-old former police officer spent 10 years in prison for the manslaughter of his wife whom he stabbed to death in front of their two sons while in the grip of mental illness.
Acquaintances put some of his introverted nature down to the psychiatric medication he continued to take.
Following his release in 2011, he lived in council housing in Street, Somerset, and moved in with Lewis in December 2021.
Those who knew the pair said they were unsure whether Mr Richards was helping Lewis out by moving in, or whether it was Mr Richards who was in need of a new place to stay.
'Grade one narcissist'
Text messages between the two revealed the relationship was becoming strained, as Mr Richards grew angry at Lewis' partying.
He berated her about noise and accused her of lacking respect for others.
Lewis told the court she had repeatedly asked him to leave and even offered to pay his deposit on a new place, telling Mr Richards she was frightened of him.
But he was starting to renew contact with his adult sons almost two decades after killing their mother and refused to move out.
On the afternoon of 18 April, in an angry text to Lewis, Mr Richards branded Lewis a "grade-one narcissist," and insisted: "I am not a threat to you".
He told her: "You are not a nice person. I am not leaving here at least until I've seen my boys. After that who knows."
That evening, just before midnight, Lewis called 999, and told the call handler: "He stabbed me in the leg.
"I took the knife off him, I stabbed him, he fell down the stairs.
"I stabbed him again 'cause he was trying to take the knife off me and he's there."
But the crown court jury heard that a few days before the killing Lewis told her friend Peter Bredell in a video call: "I am going to stab him and stab myself".
Giving evidence, Mr Bredell mimed the stabbing motion to the leg she had allegedly made with the knife.
Several months earlier, she made a similar claim at a dinner party.
Neighbour George Schomburg, 66, told the court Lewis had asked how people might commit the perfect murder, telling those present she would stab them, stab herself and say they did it.
Mr Schomburg said: "Someone replied 'That might work but you've got to be careful where you stab yourself'."
During the trial, jurors heard Lewis had a diagnosis of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).
Around Glastonbury, her loud and outgoing nature had lost her some friends.
Speaking to BBC West, Mr Schomburg said she gave off an impression of "always wanting to be loud and proud and 'I'm in charge'".
When he saw Lewis being led out of her house in handcuffs, limping from allegedly "self-inflicted" knife wounds to her leg, Mr Schomburg said his first thought had been: "She really did it".
But Leslie Watling, 83, who had been looking after Lewis' dog Dharma since her arrest, said he always found her to be "friendly and smiley".
Mr Watling said: "(Dawn) is an extrovert, friendly, lovely - if I had to use one word I would say effervescent."
But he added that he knew she had "one or two" enemies.
"People who are not quite so keen on her, it's because of her extrovert nature," he said.
"I was aware she wasn't everyone's cup of tea - that's life. Nobody likes everybody all of the time."
