Ham hill visitor centre planned to showcase Iron Age fort's history

Visitor centre with pay area outsidePAD Studios
An artist's impression has been published of how the visitor centre at Ham Hill Country Park will look
By Chris Mace and Daniel Mumby
BBC News

Tourism is expected to increase at the UK's largest Iron Age hillfort thanks to plans to develop a visitor centre and cafe at the attraction.

South Somerset District Council has voted in favour of developing Ham Hill Country Park in Stoke-sub-Hamdon that some said flew a bit under the radar.

The centre will also include permanent and temporary exhibition spaces, education facilities and a play area.

Work could begin in 2023 and will be funded by a £2m national lottery grant.

The existing car park will also be improved and electric vehicle charging points will be installed.

PAD Studios
The visitor centre will feature exhibits related to Ham Hill's Iron Age history

Martin Cook, who has muscular dystrophy, told a committee the visitors' centre would mean more disabled people like him would be able to enjoy the countryside near Yeovil.

He said: "Despite my physical challenges, it is still possible for me to access the countryside with the right equipment and support.

"Tramper off-road mobility scooters can travel over stone, mud and grass.

"Through Countryside Mobility, a Devon charity, there's the opportunity to actually have a tramper at Ham Hill available for people with disabilities to use".

Steve Pullman, who lives in Stoke-sub-Hamdon and regularly volunteers at the country park, said: "The hill is what attracted me to move here in the first place.

"It's always been surprising to me that such a gem, with such history and heritage, is rather low-key and not well promoted.

"There's quite a lack of knowledge in the area regarding the background to the park and the history.

"It's going to be much better for all concerned if we can produce a centre that will enhance that."

