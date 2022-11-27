Ham hill visitor centre planned to showcase Iron Age fort's history
Tourism is expected to increase at the UK's largest Iron Age hillfort thanks to plans to develop a visitor centre and cafe at the attraction.
South Somerset District Council has voted in favour of developing Ham Hill Country Park in Stoke-sub-Hamdon that some said flew a bit under the radar.
The centre will also include permanent and temporary exhibition spaces, education facilities and a play area.
Work could begin in 2023 and will be funded by a £2m national lottery grant.
The existing car park will also be improved and electric vehicle charging points will be installed.
Martin Cook, who has muscular dystrophy, told a committee the visitors' centre would mean more disabled people like him would be able to enjoy the countryside near Yeovil.
He said: "Despite my physical challenges, it is still possible for me to access the countryside with the right equipment and support.
"Tramper off-road mobility scooters can travel over stone, mud and grass.
"Through Countryside Mobility, a Devon charity, there's the opportunity to actually have a tramper at Ham Hill available for people with disabilities to use".
Steve Pullman, who lives in Stoke-sub-Hamdon and regularly volunteers at the country park, said: "The hill is what attracted me to move here in the first place.
"It's always been surprising to me that such a gem, with such history and heritage, is rather low-key and not well promoted.
"There's quite a lack of knowledge in the area regarding the background to the park and the history.
"It's going to be much better for all concerned if we can produce a centre that will enhance that."