Yeovil sexual assault: Woman attacked on towpath
Police are appealing for witnesses after a man sexually assaulted a woman on a footpath.
The incident took place near the top of Newton Road and Ivel Court in Yeovil at about 16:45 BST on 27 October.
Two men were walking along the path with the victim when one of them attacked her, Avon and Somerset Police said.
The woman and the suspect were believed to be known to one another, the force added.
Investigating officer PC Claire Poole said it was being treated as an "isolated incident".
"We have arrested one man, aged 46, on suspicion of sexual assault and he has been released on police bail as the investigation continues," she said.
"We continue to offer the victim all the support she needs following the incident."
Anyone with any information is asked to contact police.
