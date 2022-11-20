Bath City Farm Club 'a lifeline' for kids facing difficulties
- Published
A farm has become a safe haven for children experiencing difficulties.
Bath City Farm is a community project that received funding from Children In Need last year, and it has since launched a club for young people.
"Farm Club" supports those with extra needs, mental health problems or difficulties in their home lives.
Parents say being in touch with animals has been "a lifeline" for their children.
Nine-year-old Ollie has a developmental coordination disorder, which disrupts how signals from his brain reach the rest of his body.
His mother, Millie, said he had been refused entry to every extra-curricular activity in her neighbourhood before Farm Club.
She said: "He's the most amazing little boy, he's such a great character - but he does have additional needs."
"Farm Club accepts Ollie as who he is - he feels safe here - and it's very difficult for him to feel safe somewhere," she added.
Ollie said his favourite parts of the farm were the rabbits and the chickens.
"But I love everything else too," he added.
Seven-year-old Gracie started coming to farm club to give her some time out of acting as a young carer for her older sister with additional needs.
Katy, Gracie's mum, said: "Gracie is a very loud, bubbly personality but very sensitive at the same time.
"Gracie is a young carer, she cares for her sister which can be quite challenging in the house - so it doesn't give Grace that time to think about herself - it's really hard.
"Gracie literally from the first day (of farm club) she loved it - it's their time to have fun.
"It gives Gracie the ability to not worry, there's no expectations, she can just be Gracie," Katy added.
Polly, a member of staff at Bath City Farm, said: "Putting children directly in touch with caring for animals, being responsible for animals, it's really special.
"Everything is always messy, wild and fun."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk