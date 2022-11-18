Worker killed at Hinkley Point C named as Jason Waring
- Published
The wife of a construction worker killed at Hinkley Point C at the weekend has described him as "devoted and loving father".
Jason Waring, 48, from Nottinghamshire, died in a traffic incident involving a construction vehicle on Sunday morning.
A fundraising page set up to support his widow and four children has so far raised more than £53,000.
Sarah Waring said: "Jason was a devoted and loving father who did everything for me and his sons and daughter."
She added: "He was also a great friend, very loyal to many, and was always the life and soul of the party. We will miss him terribly."
Mr Waring worked for Bylor, one of the main contractors on the Somerset site.
Chris Wilkinson, project director for Bylor, said: "Jason joined our team on the Hinkley Point C project in 2018, and since then had become a much respected and well-liked member of our team.
"He was an excellent supervisor and his colleagues will remember him fondly as someone who was fun to spend time with.
"The whole team is shocked and upset by his death, and our thoughts are with his family and friends at this extremely difficult time."
'Liked by many people'
A fundraiser set up on GoFundMe by Luke McGrew earlier this week had raised £53,572 by Friday afternoon.
Mr McGrew said: "My good friend Jason tragically lost his life at work, he worked hard to provide for his family and always had a good sense of humour, and was liked by many people across the project with his northern wit, could we all donate generously to help the family in these hard circumstances."
Construction work on the plant, which is being built by EDF Energy, was paused in the wake of the accident.
Only essential and office-based staff had been working at the site, which is near Bridgwater.
But EDF confirmed on Thursday that some building work had resumed as part of a phased approach to restarting construction.
Avon and Somerset Police said previously that man in his 60s had attended a police station for a voluntary interview in relation to the "crush injury" death.
The incident is being investigated by the police and the Health and Safety Executive.
In March, the office for Nuclear Regulation (ONR) served Bylor a safety improvement notice after a worker fell from scaffolding.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk