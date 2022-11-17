Somerset yoga teacher tells court lodger tried to kill her
A yoga teacher has told a court she grappled for a knife with her lodger and stabbed him to death to stop him killing her.
Dawn Lewis, 53, denies murdering Glen Richards, 61, at her home in Glastonbury on Easter Monday.
She claims she was acting in self-defence, and that Mr Richards lunged at her with a knife.
Ms Lewis told the court that she bit Mr Richards and took the knife from him, adding: "He was going to kill me."
A post-mortem examination revealed Mr Richards died from multiple stab wounds at the home in Chilkwell Street on 18 April.
The defendant told Bristol Crown Court that Mr Richards had lunged at her when she said she was going to call the police.
"I picked up the knife. I think at the time I thought I'd stabbed him in the stomach, but he was still holding on to me," said Ms Lewis.
"I know I stabbed him, it was me, nobody else, I have to own that.
"He fell back and said "I'm bleeding" and I tried to get up, he had the knife (again). I don't know how he had the knife, he tried to stab me again," she added.
Ms Lewis said they struggled on the stairs and she pushed him with her foot leading him to fall.
'Shock, horror'
Defence barrister, Clare Wade KC, asked what emotions Ms Lewis was feeling at the time, she answered "shock, horror".
"I wanted him to break a leg or be unconscious. I wanted him away," she added.
"He was sitting at the bottom of the stairs looking up with a knife still in his hand. He was conscious, he had the knife in his hand, he then slouched and the knife dropped. He cried out "help me".
"I turned to look at him. He grabbed my ankle and I fell. He went for the knife and I stabbed him," Ms Lewis told the court.
'Fantasy over wife's death'
The jury has previously heard that Mr Richards had served time in prison for stabbing his wife to death in front of their two children in 2002.
Cross-examining, Eloise Marshall KC discussed Ms Lewis' claims that Mr Richards had told her he fantasised about killing his wife better.
Ms Marshall asked: "Is it possible the story you tell us about him fantasising about killing his wife better was a lie?"
Ms Lewis replied: "No he did say it. I don't know how fear works, I don't know why I'm like this."
'Things I don't remember'
Ms Marshall then asked why Ms Lewis had "forgotten" this detail until the trial began, asking her if she had "made it up" to "try to paint Glen Richards in a bad light".
Ms Lewis denied that, saying: "I don't know how horror works in the brain, there are things I don't remember, because I'm blocking it."
The trial continues.
