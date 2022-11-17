Hinkley Point C construction work resumes after site death
- Published
Construction work at a nuclear power station site has restarted after the death of a worker.
Work had been on hold at Hinkley Point C in Somerset since Sunday when a man, believed to be aged in his 40s, died at the site.
Avon and Somerset Police said a man in his 60s had attended a police station for a voluntary interview in relation to the 'crush injury' death.
EDF Energy said selected construction activities had resumed earlier.
A spokesperson said it was part of a phased approach to restarting construction work after the death of the man who had been working for main contractor Bylor.
Only essential and office-based staff had been working at the site near Bridgwater since the fatal incident.
EDF Energy said the circumstances surrounding the death were being investigated.
Police are not treating the death as suspicious and enquiries are ongoing.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk