Somerset County Council leader Bill Revans diagnosed with cancer
- Published
The leader of Somerset County Council has been diagnosed with cancer.
Liberal Democrat councillor Bill Revans told a council meeting, by video call on Wednesday, that he had been diagnosed with kidney cancer last week.
The long-standing North Petherton councillor said he is awaiting surgery and further tests and will be working remotely when possible to "avoid picking up any bugs".
Mr Revans said the cancer was picked up early during a regular health check.
He said: "The good news in the circumstances is it was diagnosed early.
"I am continuing to carry out almost all of my responsibilities as leader, with the exception of chairing meetings in person."
Mr Revans was elected as leader of the council when his party won a majority in this year's elections, ahead of the reorganisation of local authorities in Somerset next spring.
That will see one council, led by Mr Revans, replace the existing county and four district councils.
Wednesday's Somerset County Council executive meeting was chaired by the deputy leader Liz Leyshon.
Mr Revans ended his statement by encouraging colleagues to "have a regular health check when you reach a certain age".
