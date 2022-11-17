Report into Bath's RUH finds 'excellent care'
A report into medical care at Royal United Hospital in Bath has found it to be generally "excellent".
The Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspection was prompted by concerns of safety and quality of the core service.
It found some staff did not always know how to support people who lacked capacity to make their own decisions or were experiencing mental ill health.
But CQC's Catherine Campbell said the hospital "took immediate action" and addressed all concerns raised.
"We continue to monitor the service closely and will be returning to find what improvements have been implemented," she added.
The inspection does not impact on the overall rating for medical care service at the hospital which remains good overall.
Ms Campbell, head of hospital inspection, said front line staff were "doing their utmost to provide safe and effective care" at the facility.
'Safe and effective'
She said this was "despite additional pressures in departments where there was a shortfall in the number of permanent staff available".
The report says the Royal United Hospital remains rated "good" overall for being safe, effective and well led.
Caring is rated at "outstanding" and responsiveness still "requires improvement".
