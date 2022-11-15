Hinkley Point C work yet to resume after worker death
Construction work at a nuclear power station site remains on hold after the death of a construction worker.
Only essential and office-based staff are currently working at Hinkley Point C in Somerset after a man, believed to be in his 40s, died on 13 November.
Avon and Somerset Police said a man in his 60s had attended a police station for a voluntary interview in relation to the 'crush injury' death.
EDF Energy is yet to confirm when the site will fully reopen.
Emergency services were called to the site near Bridgwater at about 08:30 GMT on 13 November following reports that a man working for main contractor, Bylor, had been injured in an incident involving a mobile piece of plant machinery.
EDF Energy said the circumstances surrounding the death would be investigated.
Police are not treating the death as suspicious but enquiries are ongoing.
A police spokesperson said: "Officers continue to liaise with the Office for Nuclear Regulation and enquiries into the man's death, which isn't currently being treated as suspicious, are ongoing.
"Our thoughts remain with the man's family at this sad time."
A decision on fully reopening the site is likely to be made in the coming days.
