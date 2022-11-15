Hinkley Point C work yet to resume after worker death

Hinkley Point C Construction siteEDF
Construction work at the Hinkley Point C site is yet to fully resume following the death of a contractor
By Sammy Jenkins
Reporter

Construction work at a nuclear power station site remains on hold after the death of a construction worker.

Only essential and office-based staff are currently working at Hinkley Point C in Somerset after a man, believed to be in his 40s, died on 13 November.

Avon and Somerset Police said a man in his 60s had attended a police station for a voluntary interview in relation to the 'crush injury' death.

EDF Energy is yet to confirm when the site will fully reopen.

Emergency services were called to the site near Bridgwater at about 08:30 GMT on 13 November following reports that a man working for main contractor, Bylor, had been injured in an incident involving a mobile piece of plant machinery.

EDF Energy said the circumstances surrounding the death would be investigated.

Getty Images
Avon and Somerset Police said enquiries into the death are ongoing

Police are not treating the death as suspicious but enquiries are ongoing.

A police spokesperson said: "Officers continue to liaise with the Office for Nuclear Regulation and enquiries into the man's death, which isn't currently being treated as suspicious, are ongoing.

"Our thoughts remain with the man's family at this sad time."

A decision on fully reopening the site is likely to be made in the coming days.

Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics