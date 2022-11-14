Somerset community project launches eighth Xmas toy appeal
- Published
A community project has launched its eighth annual appeal for Christmas toy donations for less fortunate children.
Founded in 2015, the Christmas Sparkle Project is led by volunteers and distributes gifts to children in Taunton and Wellington.
According to the group, last year it distributed more than 6,000 presents.
Founder Gill Harrison said she expects there will be an "increase in the need for gifts this year due to the cost of living crisis".
"It has plunged a lot more people into poverty," she said.
The idea for the project came after a friend told Ms Harrison about two young girls who were thrilled when they received a foil wrapped chocolate coin as their first and only Christmas present.
"That made me realise that there were a lot of children that weren't getting to celebrate Christmas in our community," Ms Harrison said.
Throughout the project's seven years, she said more people have been reaching out for the project's support this past year, including "middle class schools" in Taunton who don't usually request for donations.
"In 2015, we gave out about 500 individual gifts. Last year, we gave out 6,000 gifts to 1,500 children and young people," she added.
The project has a relatively small team, with a core team of around 19 people that help with planning and a community team of volunteers that help wrap gifts.
Penny Penny Walker is a part of the core team and her role involves outreach in schools.
Ms Walker said: "We work with various organisations including social services who work directly with families.
"They will tell us that they know the children are absolutely delighted by the gifts that they receive and the parents are extremely grateful."
With Christmas around the corner, the team said they will be "wrapping furiously" over the next few weekends.