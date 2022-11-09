Somerset yoga teacher told friend 'I'm going to stab him'
- Published
A yoga teacher accused of murdering her lodger told a friend "I'm going to stab him, then stab myself", a court heard.
Dawn Lewis, 53, has denied murdering Glen Richards, 61, at her Somerset home in Glastonbury on Easter Monday.
Giving evidence at Bristol Crown Court, her friend, Peter Bredell, described a call in which Ms Lewis told him she had started carrying a knife while in the house.
The defendant claims she was acting in self-defence.
A post-mortem examination revealed Mr Richards died from multiple stab wounds and died at the home in Chilkwell Street on 18 April.
The jury has heard that Mr Richards had served time in prison for stabbing his wife to death in front of their two children in 2002.
Ms Lewis had told neighbours she was scared of Mr Richards and wanted him out of her house.
'Fatal jealousy'
Mr Bredell told the court on Wednesday that in a video call a few days before the killing, Ms Lewis told him: "I am going to stab him and stab myself".
He then mimed the stabbing motion to the leg she allegedly made with the knife.
Clare Wade KC, defending, suggested that Ms Lewis feared the victim had been triggered into "some sort of fatal jealousy" when he saw her kissing Mr Bredell in the street.
The victim had accused Ms Lewis of sleeping with Mr Bredell two days before the killing, even though he knew she was gay.
Mr Bredell said the kiss was "a peck on the cheek" and accepted he had not taken Ms Lewis's fears about her lodger seriously.
Ms Wade said: "You got a series of phone calls and messages from Dawn Lewis on the (Easter) Sunday, and the tone of those messages was that she was frightened."
The witness replied: "I would more say angry. I perceived her to be frightened but her actions were probably more angry."
Ms Wade said: "The reason she was scared was that she had triggered some sort of fatal jealousy - you didn't know it but (Mr Richards) was someone who had previously killed because he was jealous."
'I wanted him out'
Mr Richards was convicted of the manslaughter of his wife on the grounds of diminished responsibility due to mental illness in 2002.
He was released from prison in 2011.
In a 999 call played to the jury, Ms Lewis told the call handler: "I don't know really what happened, he (Mr Richards) is a lodger, I wanted him out, I said 'now'.
"I went to open the door, he stabbed me in the leg, I took the knife off him, I stabbed him, he fell down the stairs, I stabbed him again because he'd been trying to take the knife off me."
The jury has been told the doctor who stitched up Ms Lewis's wounds suggested they may have been self-inflicted.
Eloise Marshall KC, prosecuting, said: "The jury must decide, did Dawn Lewis stab Glenn Richards in self-defence as suggested in the emergency call?
"Or whether her account was a lie to cover a planned attack and set the scene to pretend she'd been acting in self-defence?"
The trial continues.