Jacqueline Kirk murderer given life sentence for fire attack
A man has been given a life sentence for murdering his ex-partner, who died 21 years after he set her alight.
Jacqueline Kirk was badly disfigured after Steven Craig acted out a torture scene from Reservoir Dogs at their home in Weston-super-Mare in 1998.
He was jailed for life for GBH with intent in 2000 but then also charged with murder when Ms Kirk died in 2019.
In a landmark case, Craig must spend a minimum of 15 years in prison on top of the 19 he has already served.
The 59-year-old was tried for murder at Bristol Crown Court in what is believed to be a legal first, given the length of time between the attack and Ms Kirk's death.
Sentencing him at the same court earlier, Mrs Justice Stacey said Craig "repeatedly" replayed the torture scene from the film - where a police officer is covered in petrol - "with a permanent grin" .
There was no doubt you planned a "gratuitous" and "deliberate" attack on the mother-of-two, she added.
"She was always in pain and suffered from depression and nightmares, and was suicidal at times."
Ahead of sentencing, prosecutor Richard Smith KC read out statements from Ms Kirk which she gave to police at her trial in 2000.
She said that "nothing or no amount of counselling could prepare me or did prepare me" for the attack.
"I am now a very timid, shy and even embarrassed person," she added.
"Why me? What I have I ever done to deserve this sentence on my life?"
"Life today is a constant struggle."
Her son Shane said his mother was a "strong-minded person" when he was growing up but there were occasions when she had made some poor life choices.
She began to change after she started a relationship with Craig, he said.
She met him by chance and gave Craig shelter because he was homeless, but his influence led her to drug and drink problems that she had previously conquered, he said.