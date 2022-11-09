Bath City footballer Alex Fletcher in critical condition
A Bath City striker is in a critical but stable condition after crashing into advertising hoardings during the club's National League South game.
Alex Fletcher was admitted into intensive care and underwent emergency neurosurgery on Tuesday.
The injury happened in the fifth minute of the game at Twerton Park, with the fixture being abandoned soon after.
A statement from his family says they "would like to thank everyone for their best wishes that have been sent".
The 23-year-old was injured crashing into advertising hoardings at the side of the pitch.
Officials decided to halt the match against Dulwich Hamlet while he received medical attention and then called it off.
The club said it was "saddened" by Tuesday's accident, and published a full statement from Fletcher's family.
The family said: "Unfortunately Alex has sustained a severe head injury as a result of last night's events.
"He required emergency neurosurgery to stabilise his condition and was then admitted to intensive care where he remains in a stable but critical condition."
Some 1,000 fans were asked to leave the stadium, a supporter told BBC West.
Bath City said on Twitter: "This evening's game has been abandoned and will be played at a later date.
"Everyone at the club is deeply saddened by tonight's events and it has been agreed that the game will not resume.
"Our best wishes and thoughts are with Alex Fletcher."
Dulwich Hamlet tweeted: "Due to the serious injury sustained by Alex Fletcher, both teams have agreed to abandon the game.
"For now the most important thing is the safety and recovery of Alex, and from everyone connected with Dulwich, we wish him a speedy and full recovery."
The match was 0-0 at the time it was halted.
Fellow National League South team Slough Town FC sent their support, tweeting: "Our thoughts are with Alex Fletcher after tonight's events and we send our best wishes for a full and speedy recovery."
