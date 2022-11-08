Bath FC striker Alex Fletcher hurt crashing into hoardings
- Published
Bath City has abandoned a football match against Dulwich Hamlet after a player was injured crashing headlong into advertising hoardings.
Striker Alex Fletcher, 23, suffered a serious head injury in the early stages of the game at Twerton Park.
Officials decided to halt the match while the Romans player received medical attention and it has now postponed the game to a later date.
The club said it was "saddened" by the accident.
Some 1,000 fans were asked to leave the stadium, a supporter told BBC West.
"Clearly everyone was in shock," he said.
The club, which plays in the National League South, said on Twitter: "This evening's game has been abandoned and will be played at a later date.
"Everyone at the club is deeply saddened by tonight's events and it has been agreed that the game will not resume.
"Our best wishes and thoughts are with Alex Fletcher."
Dulwich Hamlet tweeted: "Due to the serious injury sustained by Alex Fletcher, both teams have agreed to abandon the game.
"For now the most important thing is the safety and recovery of Alex, and from everyone connected with Dulwich, we wish him a speedy and full recovery."
The match was 0-0 at the time it was halted.
Fellow National League South team Slough Town FC sent their support, tweeting: "Our thoughts are with Alex Fletcher after tonight's events and we send our best wishes for a full and speedy recovery."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk