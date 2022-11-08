Speed limits in Bath to improve air quality and safety
- Published
Speed limits of 20mph are being introduced along more roads in Bath to improve air quality.
The Bath and North East Somerset Council hopes the new speed limits encourage more walking and cycling.
Councillor Manda Rigby, cabinet member for transport, said the scheme could "bring benefits to residents living in those areas".
"Keeping our highways as safe as possible for everyone is a priority for us," Ms Rigby added.
The new speed limits will be introduced on London Road, The Paragon, Cleveland Place, Bathwick Street, Sydney Place, Darlington Street, Beckford Road, North Road, Bathwick Hill, Widcombe Hill, Copseland, Prior Park, Ralph Allen Drive.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk