Anger at Somerset developers after newly-planted trees die
Housing developers could face stricter regulations after allegedly allowing hundreds of newly-planted trees to die.
It is claimed the trees - planted by Persimmon Homes South West and Redrow Homes as a condition of planning permission - have died in two out of the three urban extensions in Somerset.
Councillor Mike Rigby said Somerset West Council needed to improve its monitoring and enforcement capacity.
Both developers said they were working to rectify the issue.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS), as part of any approved housing development, it is common practice for the council and developer to agree a scheme of planting and landscaping.
The scheme focuses on the kinds of trees that will be planted and how they will be looked after to preserve and enhance the environment.
Councillor Malcolm Cavill (Cons) whose West Monkton and Cheddon Fitzpaine ward includes the Monkton Heathfield urban extension - voiced his displeasure on the subject when the council's corporate scrutiny committee met in Taunton on Wednesday.
"We've got a classic example in West Monkton, where the trees within the landscaping scheme have died in their hundreds," he said.
"The parish council is now digging out subsoil and buying in topsoil to get trees to grow- It has wasted thousands of pounds."
He did not state which specific sites within the urban extension - which is being delivered jointly by Persimmon Homes South West and Redrow Homes - had been negatively impacted.
Mr Rigby (Lib Dem), portfolio holder for planning and transport, said he shared Mr Cavill's frustrations about the lack of planning enforcement.
"We're going to have to look as a planning authority at making sure that there is some kind of proper care regime," he said.
"We don't have, as we all know, a vast amount of planning monitoring and enforcement capacity within our organisation."
A spokesperson for Persimmon Homes South West and Redrow Homes said: "Regrettably, a number of new trees planted by both the consortium and local authorities in the area have died.
"We are aware of this issue and have already agreed a way forward with Somerset West and Taunton Council and West Monkton Parish Council.
"We will continue to work together to rectify the issue at Monkton Heathfield as soon as possible."