Levi Davis: Former Bath rugby and X factor star missing in Spain
Rugby player Levi Davis has been missing for more than a week, his former club has said.
Bath Rugby issued an appeal for information on the whereabouts of the winger, who was last seen at a pub in Spain on 29 October.
The 24-year-old rugby union player is also known for his television appearances ITV's Celebrity X Factor in 2019 and E4's Celebs Go Dating in 2020.
The team reported he was last seen at The Old Irish Pub in Barcelona.
Mr Davis, who used to play for the Bath Rugby team, now plays for Worthing RFC
Former England rugby player Tom Varndell urged anyone who has seen Mr Davis in the past two weeks to make contact.
On Twitter, Mr Varndell said: "If anyone has seen or heard from Levi Davis in the last two weeks could you please drop me a message asap. Many thanks."
