Bridgewater carnival under way after three-year pandemic hiatus
Organisers of a Guy Fawkes carnival parade claim it will be the "biggest one yet".
Artists and volunteers have been working on floats for months for the Bridgwater Carnival in Somerset.
Chairman Dave Crocker said even though the pandemic created set backs, the team was "determined" to "bring the smiles back to everybody's faces."
The procession involving light shows and carts was established to celebrate Guy Fawkes Day.
Vagabonds Carnival Club volunteer, Alice Sweeting has been fixing a few last minute touches to her club's cart before the event.
She said it "will be quote emotional" to see everything up and running again.
"Just getting the morale back up and us all coming back together. It is a different way of life," she said.
"You have your full time job, then you have a full time family and then you have a full time hobby."
Dave Croker, Bridgwater Guy Fawkes Carnival Chairman, said was going to be the "best carnival ever".
"I think the clubs are really going to try and put on a good show because we haven't seen it for three years," he said.
"It's always a very special night when the carnival comes to town, and to feel that excitement, atmosphere and enjoyment once again after so long will be a joy to behold.
"The pandemic has been difficult for us all in so many different ways, and it has had a big impact on both the carnival committee and entrants in terms of fundraising and cash flow.
"However, we are absolutely determined to put on a special show for 2022, and bring the smiles back to everybody's faces."
The even is set to go ahead on 5 November at 18:00 GMT.
