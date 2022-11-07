Jason Lock death: Two men from Weston-super-Mare jailed
- Published
Two men have been jailed over the death of a 55-year-old man from Somerset.
Jason Lock died from head injuries after two men assaulted him in front of his partner at their home in Stockers Close, Wiveliscombe on 17 May.
Daniel Bond, 34, and Lee Conlon, 37, both of Claremont Crescent, Weston-super-Mare, punched him and had previously admitted manslaughter.
The pair who carried out a "sustained attack" were sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on Friday, 4 November.
The court heard that while both men punched Mr Lock, Bond delivered the blow that knocked Mr Lock to the ground, rendering him unconscious.
He died in hospital from head injuries.
Bond was sentenced to seven years and eight months in prison and Conlon was sentenced to six years and four months in prison.
Judge Hart described the attack as "a tragedy that should have never happened".
In a tribute earlier in the year, Mr Lock's partner Mandy described her fiancé as a loving brother and a doting grandfather who was kind, hardworking and would do anything for anybody.
She said she was "heartbroken" and "lost" without her "best friend and lover".
In a personal statement read to the court she said: "Jason was not fighting back, Jason was a peacemaker not a fighter.
"I cannot explain how it feels to have the person you love ripped away… in front of your eyes.
"Just trying to function every day feels completely unnatural.
"Every time I step outside of my house I am reminded of what happened, as it happened right on my doorstep. It's just so painful."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk