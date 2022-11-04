Glastonbury Festival coach packages sell out in 23 minutes
Ticket and coach packages for next year's Glastonbury Festival sold out within 23 minutes.
The tickets, which include transport to Worthy Farm in Somerset, were made available at 18:00 GMT on Thursday.
At 18:23 Glastonbury's official account posted: "The Glastonbury 2023 coach + ticket packages on sale this evening have now all been sold. Thank you to everyone who bought one."
Standard tickets go on sale on Sunday at 09:00.
Among the thousands of hopefuls queuing online for tickets was former culture secretary Nadine Dorries.
Ms Dorries tweeted her frustrations with the infamously difficult-to-acquire tickets, sharing a picture of her own computer screen.
"If at first you don't succeed, try, try, try, try, try, try, try, try, try, try, try, try, try, try, try, try, try, try, try, try, try... Again," she wrote.
It is not certain whether the MP and former cabinet minister, who championed the privatisation of Channel 4, was successful.
The festival celebrated its 50th year this summer after the coronavirus pandemic forced organisers to cancel twice.
Tickets for the 2023 festival will cost £335 plus a £5 booking fee for standard tickets, with £50 to be paid as a deposit and the balance due by the first week of April.
In comparison, the event in the summer cost £280 following a £15 increase plus a £5 booking fee.
The music event returns to Worthy Farm in Somerset from 21-25 June 2023 and fans must register before purchasing in a bid by organisers to stop ticket touts.
The line-up has yet to be revealed.
