Ukraine conflict: appeal for warm clothing as winter sets in
Volunteers are appealing for warm clothing and blankets to send to Ukraine as the cold winter sets in.
Somerset Aid For Ukraine has been collecting donations at Bridgwater Town Hall to send to the city of Kharkiv.
Many of the group's volunteers are refugees themselves and are worried for family members still living in Ukraine.
"At the moment we are sending aid dedicated to Kharkiv. The people there need warm clothes for men, women and children," said Galyna Tryndyuk.
The group is asking for items such as sleeping bags and thermal clothing, which they aim to transport to Ukraine in a lorry within the next fortnight.
Oleksiy Aksonov left Ukraine with his six children following the outbreak of conflict and had been staying in Turkey before moving to Yeovil four months ago.
He has been helping to sort and pack donated items and said he is concerned for his family members who remain in Ukraine.
"Rocket attacks can be anywhere in Ukraine so now we are thinking about them a lot and how we should manage the situation with them," said Mr Aksonov.
"We don't feel as though they are safe.
"We are very grateful to the British people and we want Ukrainian people who stayed in Ukraine to feel safe too and we want to help as much as we can."
Yuliia Lychana's family has also been separated by the conflict. She moved to Somerset with her 12-year-old son, but her 21-year-old son remains in Kyiv.
"It's very difficult because my heart is breaking. It's still breaking," she said.
"Of course we can't influence this situation but with small steps we can help," added Ms Lychana.
