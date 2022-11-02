Fire at Strode College in Street destroys drama studio
A college drama studio has been completely destroyed in a fire.
The blaze broke out at Strode College in Street, Somerset, at around 19:20 GMT on Tuesday.
Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service (DSFRS) said the studio suffered "100% damage" and a corridor was damaged by smoke.
The college thanked the "fantastic" firefighters who put out the blaze and said it would be open as normal.
Crews from fire stations at Street, Bridgwater, Glastonbury, Martock, Somerton and Wells were sent to bring the fire under control.
Firefighters remained on site until 06:11 GMT.
The fire service said the scene had been checked by a hazardous materials officer and no substances of concern were found.
The contents of the room were 50% damaged, a DSFRS spokesperson said.
Crispin School, which shares a campus with Strode College, said it had been unaffected by the fire and would also open as normal.