Somerset GP surgery placed in special measures
- Published
A GP surgery has been rated as inadequate and put into special measures by health inspectors.
The Care Quality Commission (CQC) found Burnham and Berrow Medical Centre was failing in 10 key areas including patient safety.
The CQC will return within six months of the August inspection and could move towards closing the practice if improvements are not made.
NHS Somerset brought in new managers to run the practice after the CQC visit.
The surgery was inspected between 28 July and 1 August - and the full report was released on Wednesday.
The report said if "insufficient improvements" are made by the time the surgery is re-inspected, the CQC "will take action in line with enforcement procedures to begin the process of preventing the provider from operating the service".
The practice serves around 15,300 patients in and around Burnham-on-Sea and Berrow.