Explosions at Somerset pyrotechnics factory prompt evacuations
- Published
A 600m cordon was put in place and residents' homes were evacuated after explosions at a pyrotechnics factory.
Fire crews were sent to the Event Horizon premises in Ashcott shortly after 23:00 BST on Friday following multiple calls.
Devon and Somerset Fire Service said the explosions began inside a shipping container which was destroyed by fireworks.
Crews remained at the scene on Saturday morning for monitoring.
Firefighters from eleven stations were called, with crews being forced to retreat to a safe distance on arrival due to a series of large explosions.
One of the containers affected was thought to hold about one tonne of fireworks and a police drone was used to inspect the scene due to the large exclusion zone in place.
If you’re in the Ashcott area, near Street, do not doublecheck the date, bonfire night is still a week away. However, you may be hearing some pops and bangs as we’re currently dealing with an incident at a pyrotechnics factory. pic.twitter.com/2xQaICPqn2— Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service (@DSFireUpdates) October 28, 2022
The fire service said on Friday night there was no immediate danger to anyone but about 20 properties within the cordon were evacuated, with residents moved to a local rest centre.
People in the area were advised to keep doors and windows closed.
The fire service tweeted at 09:20 BST on Saturday to say the operation at Event Horizon - a company involved in producing special effects for the film industry - was no longer being treated as a major incident.
Crews have been able to approach the containers to make the area safe and remove the cordon, allowing people to return home by about 11:30 BST.
Avon and Somerset Police was also called to support the operation and thanked people for their patience during it.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk