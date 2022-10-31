Somerset road closures planned in run up to Christmas
Road closures are planned in Somerset ahead of Christmas as the council works on repairs.
Somerset County Council is closing part of the A39 Bath Road/ Main Street in Walton near Street overnight between 21 November and 2 December.
This is to repair sections "showing significant signs of wear and tear".
The work is being carried out at night to reduce disruption. Access will be maintained for businesses and residents.
The closure will be in force between 18:30 GMT and 07:30 on weekdays.
There will be no direct access between the M5 and Glastonbury, the Local Democracy Reporting Service has said.
A diversion will be in place through Langport, Somerton and around the southern edge of Shepton Mallet.
Councillor Mike Rigby (Lib Dem) added: "We have been able to fit this difficult scheme on a busy road into our maintenance schedule at a time when we believe it will have the least impact."
The A39 will be closed between the junction with Berhill (east of the junction with the A361 Taunton Road) and the junction with Bramble Hill, near the Walton Gateway pub.
Details of the diversion have been published on the council's Travel Somerset roadworks portal.
People who use the routes regularly at night are being advised to check the details on diversions on the website and plan ahead.