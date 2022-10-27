Four arrested over Frome man's death released from custody
Four people arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after the death of a man in Frome have been released as police continue their investigations.
They were detained after the victim, 24, was found at an address in Castle Street on 17 October.
Two men, aged 36 and 42, arrested shortly after his death have now been released on bail.
A woman, 38, has been released under investigation as inquiries continue, Avon and Somerset Police said.
A fourth man, who was arrested earlier this week, has also been released on bail.
