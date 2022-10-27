Family of man who choked in Taunton care home awarded compensation
- Published
An elderly man in a care home in Somerset was "allowed" by staff to choke on his drink, shortly before his death, a report has found.
The 88-year-old, known as Mr J, was receiving care at the Camelot House and Lodge Nursing Home in Taunton in 2021.
Following a complaint to an Ombudsman, Somerset County Council was ordered to pay £300 to his family in compensation.
The council said the well-being of its residents was its "top priority" and it had actioned further staff training.
The care plan created for Mr J noted that he was prone to "episodes of coughing" and should have been supported better by the nursing-home staff.
Mrs F, who is a the daughter of Mr J, complained to the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman about her father's death in September 2021, referencing the poor quality of care he received towards the end of his life.
The complaint stated that on 16 September Mr J was found "alone, lying on his back, with his arms flailing, unable to breathe" and he was "very scared and distressed".
A carer called for emergency assistance and gave Mrs F a "thickened drink" in a beaker to give to her father, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Laboured breathing
But when she tried to give Mr J the drink, the liquid "flowed too quickly" and he choked.
Mrs F said he "turned purple and was unable to breathe".
Mr J remained distressed for the rest of the afternoon and had to wait until about 22:00 BST for a GP to respond and prescribe some pain relief medication.
The following day, Mr J was found to be "very agitated" with an ulcerated mouth and was again having difficulty breathing.
Further medication was provided and an aspiration machine was requested, but it was not brought "for some time".
Mr J died shortly afterwards.
"Remedy the injustice"
The report also found the council needed to "do more to remedy the injustice" surrounding Mr J's death.
It instructed the council to pay compensation to the family, to apologise to Mrs F, and to work with the nursing home to ensure staff were properly trained in soft diets and made aware that aspiration machines were always available to residents.
"We accept the ruling of the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman, and our team will be meeting with the relevant locality manager this week to survey evidence that all recommendations have been actioned," a spokesperson for Somerset County Council added.
"The wellbeing of residents is our top priority, and we work closely with partners and the care community to deliver high quality provision in Somerset," they added.
The council said it would work with the care home to prevent another tragedy in future.