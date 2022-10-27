Leopold Muller care home in Bath rated as inadequate to close
A care home rated as inadequate in its most recent inspection is set to close down.
Leopold Muller, on Watery Lane in Bath, has been placed in special measures by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).
Following inspections in July and August, the care home operator, Achieve Together, told the CQC that it would close the home down.
Achieve Together and Bath and North East Somerset Council (BANES) have been contacted for comment.
The CQC said it would meet the provider to request an action plan for how people would be kept safe and how it could proceed with the closure.
Leopold Muller cares for 22 people who are deaf or deafblind, and who have other conditions such as dementia and autism.
Inspectors found that people with autism were not kept safe, medicine was not always managed correctly and systems were not in place to help people who lacked the capacity to make their own choices.
The report also found residents were not always treated with dignity and respect and it cited examples of doors being left open when staff were delivering intimate care.
'Disappointed' by report
It said management did their best to lead by example, but were held back due to "supporting a large unstable staff team" and that some staff lacked the communication skills to assist with activities.
The Royal National Institute for Deaf People (RNID) used to run the home but stopped directly providing a care and support service in 2021 to focus on campaigning and other services to support deaf people, it said.
It said it had selected Achieve Together to take on its services following a "rigorous assessment process and extensive due diligence".
"We're disappointed to read this report, and we fully expect that Achieve Together are now working with the people they support, their families and the CQC to ensure that the people currently supported at Leopold Muller get the high-quality care they deserve whilst they close the service," a spokesperson added.
