Drivers warned of disruption as flood work on A359 gets underway
- Published
Work lasting two weeks to reduce the flood risk on a road in Somerset is due to begin.
A stretch of the A359 at Marston Magna near Yeovil will be closed until 4 November to allow repairs to be carried out on the highway drainage system.
It is being undertaken by Somerset County Council's highways team and the Somerset Rivers Authority (SRA).
Work includes improvements to the drainage system to reduce the problem of surface water following heavy rain.
A section of a retaining wall by a nearby watercourse will also be repaired to provide protection from high water levels, while a stretch of the watercourse itself will also be desilted to improve flow.
The road will be closed to most vehicles while works are carried out, although restrictions will be lifted over the weekend of 29 and 30 October, Somerset County Council said.
Access will be maintained to households and businesses along the route and pedestrian access will also continue.
Elsewhere, work to renovate sewers in three north east Somerset villages is due to be completed by November.
Wessex Water will finish the final phase of pipework upgrades across Ubley, West Harptree and Compton Martin over four nights from Monday to Thursday.
The road will be closed between Leamon House Farm and Combe Lodge from 19:00 BST until 07:00 over the four-day period.
Diversion signs will be placed at the roundabout junction of the A368 and A37 near Chelwood in the east and the junction of the A368 and A38 near Churchill to the west to advise drivers.
