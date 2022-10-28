Jacqueline Kirk attacker guilty of murder 21 years after he set her alight
- Published
A man has been convicted of murdering his partner, who died 21 years after he doused her with petrol and set her alight.
Jacqueline Kirk was left severely disfigured from the attack by Steven Craig in Weston-super-Mare in 1998.
Craig, 58, was found guilty of grievous bodily harm and was released in 2015 having served a prison sentence.
He was then charged with murder upon Ms Kirk's death in 2019 arising from complications relating to her injuries.
A jury at Bristol Crown Court found him guilty of the charge earlier.
During the three-week trial, the jury heard Ms Kirk died from a ruptured diaphragm, which her doctors blamed on the scarring to her chest and abdomen.
It meant the skin could not stretch to accommodate the swelling of her intestines when she suffered an unusual gut disorder.
Ms Kirk, a mother-of-two, was in hospital for nine months following the attack and suffered burns to 35% of her body, requiring a tracheotomy and operations including skin grafts.
Craig was jailed for life with a minimum term of 15 years in 2000 for the attack on Ms Kirk and the rape of another woman.
He was first released on licence in 2015 but was recalled to prison a number of times over the following years.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk