Weston-super-Mare seafront transforms into motorsport event
- Published
A town's seafront has been transformed into the home of one of the UK's biggest off-road motorsport events.
Over the weekend, thousands attended the annual Weston Beach Race which returned to Weston-super-Mare.
The seafront heard a roar of bikes, quadbikes and sidecars taking on a six-mile (10km) circuit.
Professional and amateur riders from across the world, both adults and children, battled out the race track in front of excited crowds.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk
Photo credit: MX Vice/ RHL Activities/ Andrew Conway